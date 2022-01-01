Grilled chicken in Squirrel Hill
Squirrel Hill restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Silk Elephant
TAPAS
Silk Elephant
1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Chicken & Papaya Salad
|$16.00
More about Lucha Street Tacos - Squirrel Hill
Lucha Street Tacos - Squirrel Hill
2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh
|Fire Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.00
Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema