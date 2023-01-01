Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Squirrel Hill

Squirrel Hill restaurants
Squirrel Hill restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango With Coconut Sweet Sticky Rice$6.00
Mango With Sticky Rice$6.00
More about Silk Elephant
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango W Sticky Rice$6.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

