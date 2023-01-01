Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango sticky rice in
Squirrel Hill
/
Pittsburgh
/
Squirrel Hill
/
Mango Sticky Rice
Squirrel Hill restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
TAPAS
Silk Elephant
1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Mango With Coconut Sweet Sticky Rice
$6.00
Mango With Sticky Rice
$6.00
More about Silk Elephant
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Mango W Sticky Rice
$6.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
