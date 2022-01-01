Strip District restaurants you'll love

Strip District restaurants
Toast

Strip District's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Strip District restaurants

Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat & Eggs$9.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, toast, & meat
French Toast$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Pamela’s Diner
Cinderlands Warehouse image

 

Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Skydog - 16oz 4pack$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops. 6.8% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Tracks Again - 16oz 4pack$12.00
Our house unfiltered pilsner brewed with German pilsner malt and noble hops 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Smashed Wagyu Burger$16.00
Griddled Onion / Dijonnaise / American Cheese / Bread & Butter Pickles / Martin's Potato Roll || ALLERGENS: Gluten/Dairy
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Coop DeVille image

 

Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Farro & Quinoa$14.00
butternut squash, turnips, cauliflower chow chow, seed mix, zaatar, blood orange vinaigrette
K-Town$12.00
grilled chicken thigh, gochujang mayo, k-town glaze, fermented pickles, mint cilantro slaw, served with Martin Potato Bun
Nashville$13.00
Roasted garlic ranch aioli, Iceberg, b&b pickles
More about Coop DeVille
Cioppino Restaurant / Osteria 2350 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Osteria 2350

2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (2133 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, white anchovy, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli$18.00
house ravioli & Alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fresh basil, shallots
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$9.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, fresh tomato, mayonnaise. Comes with house-made chips.
More about Osteria 2350
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes$9.99
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
Omelet$9.99
Build your own omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.
More about Cafe Raymond
Restaurant banner

 

Insurrection Aleworks Tap Room

1812 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Insurrection Aleworks Tap Room

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Strip District

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

