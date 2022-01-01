Strip District restaurants you'll love
More about Pamela’s Diner
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Meat & Eggs
|$9.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, toast, & meat
|French Toast
|$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
|Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes
|$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Skydog - 16oz 4pack
|$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops. 6.8% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
|Tracks Again - 16oz 4pack
|$12.00
Our house unfiltered pilsner brewed with German pilsner malt and noble hops 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
|Smashed Wagyu Burger
|$16.00
Griddled Onion / Dijonnaise / American Cheese / Bread & Butter Pickles / Martin's Potato Roll || ALLERGENS: Gluten/Dairy
More about Coop DeVille
Coop DeVille
2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Farro & Quinoa
|$14.00
butternut squash, turnips, cauliflower chow chow, seed mix, zaatar, blood orange vinaigrette
|K-Town
|$12.00
grilled chicken thigh, gochujang mayo, k-town glaze, fermented pickles, mint cilantro slaw, served with Martin Potato Bun
|Nashville
|$13.00
Roasted garlic ranch aioli, Iceberg, b&b pickles
More about Osteria 2350
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Osteria 2350
2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, white anchovy, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
|Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
|$18.00
house ravioli & Alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fresh basil, shallots
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$9.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, fresh tomato, mayonnaise. Comes with house-made chips.
More about Cafe Raymond
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
|Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
|$9.99
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
|Omelet
|$9.99
Build your own omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.