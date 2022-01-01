Chicken salad in Strip District

Cioppino Restaurant / Osteria 2350 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Osteria 2350

2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (2133 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, peas, goat cheese, balsamic onion, roasted almonds, truffle vinaigrette.
More about Osteria 2350
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
More about Cafe Raymond
Map

