Chicken salad in Strip District
Strip District restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Osteria 2350
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Osteria 2350
2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$17.00
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, peas, goat cheese, balsamic onion, roasted almonds, truffle vinaigrette.
More about Cafe Raymond
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.