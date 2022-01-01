Chicken sandwiches in Strip District
Strip District restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Pamela’s Diner
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Breaded Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$9.00
Comes w/ choice of side
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Comes w/ choice of side
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
**ALL FOOD FRIED IN PEANUT OIL ** Chicken Thigh / Piri Piri Hot Sauce / Ranch Yogurt / Cucumber Mint Salad / Pickled Red Onion / Ben Martin's Potato Roll || ALLERGENS: Peanut/Gluten/Diary