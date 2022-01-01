Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Strip District
/
Pittsburgh
/
Strip District
/
Chicken Tenders
Strip District restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Breaded Chicken Tender Sandwich
$9.00
Comes w/ choice of side
More about Pamela’s Diner
Coop DeVille
2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Country fried chicken with fries
More about Coop DeVille
Browse other tasty dishes in Strip District
Mac And Cheese
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken
French Toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
Croissants
More near Strip District to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
North Side
No reviews yet
Mt. Washington
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston