Croissants in Strip District

Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
CROISSANT French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg and Cheddar Croissant$11.50
Two over easy eggs topped with cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
Bacon Egg and Cheddar Croissant$13.00
Two eggs over easy, bacon, and cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
BLT Croissant$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, spring mix, and mayo on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes. (Even better if you add an egg!)
