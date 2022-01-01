Croissants in Strip District
Strip District restaurants that serve croissants
More about Pamela’s Diner
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|CROISSANT French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
More about Cafe Raymond
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Egg and Cheddar Croissant
|$11.50
Two over easy eggs topped with cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
|Bacon Egg and Cheddar Croissant
|$13.00
Two eggs over easy, bacon, and cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
|BLT Croissant
|$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, spring mix, and mayo on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes. (Even better if you add an egg!)