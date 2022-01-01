Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Strip District
/
Pittsburgh
/
Strip District
/
French Fries
Strip District restaurants that serve french fries
Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.50
More about Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.2
(382 reviews)
Large Bowl French Fries
$9.00
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Strip District
Mac And Cheese
Quesadillas
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Croissants
Grilled Chicken
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
More near Strip District to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
North Side
No reviews yet
Mt. Washington
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(166 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1377 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(703 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston