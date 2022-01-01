French toast in Strip District
Strip District restaurants that serve french toast
Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|French Toast
|$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
|CALIFORNIA French Toast
|$9.00
3 pieces of whole wheat raisin bread, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter. Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping or chocolate chip or walnuts optional
|CROISSANT French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Little Plain French Toast
|$6.00
Half an order of the plain challah french toast. Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and a side of local maple syrup.
|French Toast
|$12.00
House challah french toast topped with strawberry compote, blueberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream. (2 slices)
|Plain French Toast
|$10.99
House challah french toast topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream, served with a side of local maple syrup. (2 slices)