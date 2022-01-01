Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Strip District

Strip District restaurants
Toast

Strip District restaurants that serve french toast

Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner - Strip District

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
CALIFORNIA French Toast$9.00
3 pieces of whole wheat raisin bread, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter. Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping or chocolate chip or walnuts optional
CROISSANT French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
More about Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Little Plain French Toast$6.00
Half an order of the plain challah french toast. Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and a side of local maple syrup.
French Toast$12.00
House challah french toast topped with strawberry compote, blueberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream. (2 slices)
Plain French Toast$10.99
House challah french toast topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream, served with a side of local maple syrup. (2 slices)
More about Cafe Raymond

