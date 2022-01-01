Pittsfield restaurants you'll love

Must-try Pittsfield restaurants

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge image

 

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge

444 North St, Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.28
Organic Matcha powder mixed with Velvety steamed milk and our homemade vanilla syrup
Berkshire Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Scrambled egg, Cabot cheddar cheese, our Caper Pesto, red onion and mixed greens.
Vineyard Breakfast Sandwich$7.70
Toasted English Muffin with 2 fried eggs, Cabot cheddar cheese, red onion, greens and mayo
More about Dottie’s Coffee Lounge
101 Restaurant and Bar image

 

101 Restaurant and Bar

1 West Street, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk brined dark meat chicken, house made chow chow on a cord dusted kaiser
Roasted half Chicken$25.00
Mill River Farm chicken, collard greens, dirty rice
Cheddar Jalapeno Hushpuppies$7.00
Alabama white bbq sauce
More about 101 Restaurant and Bar
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos image

 

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos

724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smothered Burrito$9.90
Choice of Meat, Beans and Spanish Rice, Smothered with our House-Made Enchilada and Queso Sauce, Topped With Lettuce and Salsa
Classic Griller$11.15
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Queso Dip, Lettuce, Salsa, Stacked Between Two Corn Tortillas and Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection
Bacon Cheeseburger Griller$12.90
Seasoned Ground beef, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos image

 

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos

37 North Street, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken$9.90
Chicken, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.15
Choice of Chicken, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kickin' Buffal Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions
Verde (mild) Chicken Burrito$9.15
Classic Chicken Burrito- Mild Chicken Verde, with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos
Zucco's Family Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Zucco's Family Restaurant

451 dalton ave, Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (463 reviews)
Takeout
More about Zucco's Family Restaurant
Main pic

 

The Kitchen at Bousquet Mountain

101 Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Kitchen at Bousquet Mountain
Restaurant banner

 

Mill Town - Mission

438 North Street, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mill Town - Mission
Restaurant banner

 

101 Restaurant and Bar

26 Bank Row, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 101 Restaurant and Bar

