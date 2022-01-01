Pittsfield restaurants you'll love
Pittsfield's top cuisines
Must-try Pittsfield restaurants
More about Dottie’s Coffee Lounge
Dottie’s Coffee Lounge
444 North St, Pittsfield
|Popular items
|Matcha Green Tea Latte
|$5.28
Organic Matcha powder mixed with Velvety steamed milk and our homemade vanilla syrup
|Berkshire Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Scrambled egg, Cabot cheddar cheese, our Caper Pesto, red onion and mixed greens.
|Vineyard Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.70
Toasted English Muffin with 2 fried eggs, Cabot cheddar cheese, red onion, greens and mayo
More about 101 Restaurant and Bar
101 Restaurant and Bar
1 West Street, Pittsfield
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk brined dark meat chicken, house made chow chow on a cord dusted kaiser
|Roasted half Chicken
|$25.00
Mill River Farm chicken, collard greens, dirty rice
|Cheddar Jalapeno Hushpuppies
|$7.00
Alabama white bbq sauce
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos
724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield
|Popular items
|Smothered Burrito
|$9.90
Choice of Meat, Beans and Spanish Rice, Smothered with our House-Made Enchilada and Queso Sauce, Topped With Lettuce and Salsa
|Classic Griller
|$11.15
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Queso Dip, Lettuce, Salsa, Stacked Between Two Corn Tortillas and Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection
|Bacon Cheeseburger Griller
|$12.90
Seasoned Ground beef, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos
37 North Street, Pittsfield
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken
|$9.90
Chicken, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.15
Choice of Chicken, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kickin' Buffal Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions
|Verde (mild) Chicken Burrito
|$9.15
Classic Chicken Burrito- Mild Chicken Verde, with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
More about The Kitchen at Bousquet Mountain
The Kitchen at Bousquet Mountain
101 Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield
More about Mill Town - Mission
Mill Town - Mission
438 North Street, Pittsfield
More about 101 Restaurant and Bar
101 Restaurant and Bar
26 Bank Row, Pittsfield