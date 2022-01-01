Bacon cheeseburgers in Pittsfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos image

 

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - Tyler Street

724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla$10.15
Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Bacon Cheeseburger Griller$12.90
Seasoned Ground beef, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.90
Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - Tyler Street
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos image

 

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - North Street

37 North Street, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.90
Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger Griller$12.90
Seasoned Ground beef, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla$10.15
Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - North Street

