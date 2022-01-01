Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Pittsfield

Go
Pittsfield restaurants
Toast

Pittsfield restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St

444 North St, Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Pork Burrito$13.00
our slow cooked pulled pork, soaked in our own smokey, sweet bbq sauce, rice and beans, avocado and cheddar cheese, gilled in a whole wheat wrap. Served with a side salad o mixed greens and our house dressing.
Naked Burrito Bowl$8.40
A Dottie's staple! Our Signature rice and beans, Cabot cheddar cheese, a fried egg, avocado and hot sauce
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
A whole wheat wrap filled with scrambled egg, rice and beans, cheddar cheese, avocado and mayo
More about Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos image

 

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - Tyler Street

724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Burrito$9.15
Pork Burrito$9.65
Bean Burrito$7.90
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - Tyler Street
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos image

 

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - North Street

37 North Street, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Burrito$9.65
Classic Steak Burrito- Grilled Steak with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Buffalo Shrimp Burrito$10.40
Lightly Battered Shrimp, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Smothered Burrito$10.40
Choice of Meat, Beans and Spanish Rice, Smothered with our House-Made Enchilada and Queso Sauce, Topped With Lettuce and Salsa
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - North Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsfield

Nachos

Grits

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fajitas

Steak Burritos

Cake

Jalapeno Poppers

Steak Quesadillas

Map

More near Pittsfield to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (287 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (915 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (248 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston