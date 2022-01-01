Burritos in Pittsfield
Pittsfield restaurants that serve burritos
Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
444 North St, Pittsfield
|BBQ Pulled Pork Burrito
|$13.00
our slow cooked pulled pork, soaked in our own smokey, sweet bbq sauce, rice and beans, avocado and cheddar cheese, gilled in a whole wheat wrap. Served with a side salad o mixed greens and our house dressing.
|Naked Burrito Bowl
|$8.40
A Dottie's staple! Our Signature rice and beans, Cabot cheddar cheese, a fried egg, avocado and hot sauce
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
A whole wheat wrap filled with scrambled egg, rice and beans, cheddar cheese, avocado and mayo
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - Tyler Street
724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield
|Tofu Burrito
|$9.15
|Pork Burrito
|$9.65
|Bean Burrito
|$7.90
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - North Street
37 North Street, Pittsfield
|Steak Burrito
|$9.65
Classic Steak Burrito- Grilled Steak with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
|Buffalo Shrimp Burrito
|$10.40
Lightly Battered Shrimp, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
|Smothered Burrito
|$10.40
Choice of Meat, Beans and Spanish Rice, Smothered with our House-Made Enchilada and Queso Sauce, Topped With Lettuce and Salsa