Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Pittsfield
/
Pittsfield
/
Pies
Pittsfield restaurants that serve pies
Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
444 North St, Pittsfield
Avg 4.3
(594 reviews)
Apple Pie
$7.00
More about Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
Patrick's Pub - 26 Bank Row
26 Bank Row, Pittsfield
No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Pie
$9.00
Oreo Pie
$9.00
Chicken Pot Pie
$15.00
A hearty combination of vegetables, cream sauce, and tender chunks of chicken baked in an pie crust. Served with a garden salad.
More about Patrick's Pub - 26 Bank Row
Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsfield
Salad Wrap
Chips And Salsa
Shrimp Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Tostadas
Coleslaw
Burritos
More near Pittsfield to explore
Albany
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Northampton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(486 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1297 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(347 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(726 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston