Pies in Pittsfield

Pittsfield restaurants
Pittsfield restaurants that serve pies

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge image

 

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St

444 North St, Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Pie$7.00
More about Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
Item pic

 

Patrick's Pub - 26 Bank Row

26 Bank Row, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Pie$9.00
Oreo Pie$9.00
Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
A hearty combination of vegetables, cream sauce, and tender chunks of chicken baked in an pie crust. Served with a garden salad.
More about Patrick's Pub - 26 Bank Row

