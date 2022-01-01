Quesadillas in Pittsfield
Patrick's Pub - 26 Bank Row
26 Bank Row, Pittsfield
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with spicy chicken, tomato, onion, and jack & cheddar cheese then baked. Served with salsa and sour cream
|Black Bean Quesadilla
|$13.00
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - Tyler Street
724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.50
|Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla
|$10.15
Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes
|Chicken Verde Quesadilla
|$9.65