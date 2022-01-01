Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Pittsfield

Go
Pittsfield restaurants
Toast

Pittsfield restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St

444 North St, Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$15.60
Roasted ABF Turkey breast on toasted whole grain bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon mustard. Served with mixed green salad
More about Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
Banner pic

 

Patrick's Pub - 26 Bank Row

26 Bank Row, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Open Faced Turkey Sandwich$12.00
More about Patrick's Pub - 26 Bank Row
Banner pic

 

The Kitchen at Bousquet Mountain

101 Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Sweet Onion Relish, Basil Aioli - cold item
More about The Kitchen at Bousquet Mountain

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsfield

Mac And Cheese

Steak Burritos

Salmon

Jalapeno Poppers

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Bean Burritos

Map

More near Pittsfield to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (287 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (915 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (248 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston