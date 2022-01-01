Turkey clubs in Pittsfield
Pittsfield restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
444 North St, Pittsfield
|Turkey Sandwich
|$15.60
Roasted ABF Turkey breast on toasted whole grain bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon mustard. Served with mixed green salad
More about Patrick's Pub - 26 Bank Row
Patrick's Pub - 26 Bank Row
26 Bank Row, Pittsfield
|Open Faced Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00