Pittsford restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Pittsford

Pittsford's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Greek
Must-try Pittsford restaurants

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

5 State Street, Pittsford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki Bowl$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Falafel$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Consumer pic

 

Simply Crepes Pittsford

7 Schoen Place, Pittsford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crepe Madame$15.00
Egg battered crepe with hardwood smoked ham, gruyere, cream sauce, fried egg & bacon jam
Simply Strawberry Crepes$13.50
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream, a hint of brown sugar & pure maple syrup
Thai Curry Crepe$15.00
A spicy red Thai coconut & peanut curry sauce with red bell pepper, onion and baby bok choy. Topped with crispy crepe strings. Choice of chicken or tofu
More about Simply Crepes Pittsford
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse image

 

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse

45 Schoen Place, Pittsford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Neutral Ground Coffeehouse
