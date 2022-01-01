Pittsford restaurants you'll love
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
5 State Street, Pittsford
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
|Chicken Souvlaki Bowl
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Falafel
|$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
Simply Crepes Pittsford
7 Schoen Place, Pittsford
|Popular items
|Crepe Madame
|$15.00
Egg battered crepe with hardwood smoked ham, gruyere, cream sauce, fried egg & bacon jam
|Simply Strawberry Crepes
|$13.50
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream, a hint of brown sugar & pure maple syrup
|Thai Curry Crepe
|$15.00
A spicy red Thai coconut & peanut curry sauce with red bell pepper, onion and baby bok choy. Topped with crispy crepe strings. Choice of chicken or tofu