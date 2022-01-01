Go
Pixels & Pints

Pixels & Pints is Worcester's first classic arcade bar. The look & feel is unlike any other place around. Featuring classic arcade games, pinball & classic consoles. We offer a full bar & food with local craft beers & custom cocktails.

179a Grafton St

Popular Items

Blueberry$5.00
Vanilla ice cream sandwiched in-between two Pop-Tarts decorated with freshly caught sprinkles from the Bering sea. We then cut it at an angle to make it look all fancy like.
Definitive Brewing (Portland ME) – Contee Kolsch-Style Ale 4.6% ABV$8.00
A take on the regional classic from Cologne, Germany. Brewed with heaps of German and local malts and fermented for many moons at cooler temperatures providing a lager-like ale that is crisp, clean, and refreshing.
Tubular BBQ$8.00
Aggressively delicious breaded chicken mixed with a sweet BBQ sauce & a touch of ranch dressing.
Location

179a Grafton St

Worcester MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
