Pizano's Pizza and Sauce Lounge are the places you come to have a great meal & relax. We have the freshest & tastiest pizzas, calzones, pastas, slow-smoked pulled pork, subs, salads, burgers & appetizers around! Come in or take out, whichever you choose. Sauce Lounge provides refreshing beverages, along with a full menu. You can sit & enjoy some music in our relaxing atmosphere or play a game of pool with some friends. Whatever you choose, you won't be disappointed!! Come in & let us show you why you'll want to come back again & again!!



106 E. Jackson St