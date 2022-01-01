Pizano's Pizza and Sauce Lounge
Pizano's Pizza and Sauce Lounge are the places you come to have a great meal & relax. We have the freshest & tastiest pizzas, calzones, pastas, slow-smoked pulled pork, subs, salads, burgers & appetizers around! Come in or take out, whichever you choose. Sauce Lounge provides refreshing beverages, along with a full menu. You can sit & enjoy some music in our relaxing atmosphere or play a game of pool with some friends. Whatever you choose, you won't be disappointed!! Come in & let us show you why you'll want to come back again & again!!
106 E. Jackson St
Location
106 E. Jackson St
Willard MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
