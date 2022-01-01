Go
Pizza 150

Now it’s easier than ever to snag your Pizza 150 favorites to enjoy at home! Our online menu features all of your favorites, from pizza to salads, burgers to fries, Italian beef sandwiches to onion rings and so much more. Check out our selection and take home some delicious food today!

9919 W US Highway 150

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$9.75
Five juicy, hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or 150 Sauce.
Shrooms$7.75
A must try! Our mushrooms come sliced, lightly breaded and deep fried with a side of cool ranch sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.75
Golden toasted on the outside, cheesy goodness on the inside! Our mozzarella sticks are beer-battered and served with our special recipe marinara sauce. Also try them in our house ranch, you won’t regret it!
16" Pizza$17.75
12" Pizza$13.50
Pretzel Sticks$8.25
Four large, lightly salted pretzel sticks, served warm and with your choice of dipping sauce. Try them in cheese or spicy mustard – or both!
French Fries$4.25
Hand-cut Idaho potatoes, golden brown and seasoned to perfection.
Wings Large$15.00
You can’t go wrong with wings! Our large order comes with 12 wings prepared how you like ‘em. Choose from seven different sauces or rubs, then add a creamy blue cheese or ranch dip.
Small Salad$4.75
MIxed greens, julienne veggies and croutons. Add pizza blend cheese or shredded cheddar for 75 cents.
150 Burger$9.75
A Pizza 150 staple! Our 150 burger is a ½ pound prime angus chuck cooked your way and served with pickle, onion, lettuce and tomato. Add your favorite cheese for just 85 cents or bacon for $1.45.
Location

9919 W US Highway 150

Edwards IL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
