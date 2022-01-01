Pizza (216)
Pizza (216) - winners of the 2015 Cleveland Pizza Fest People's Choice, 2016 Cleveland Magazine Editor’s Choice, and 2017 Downtown Restaurant Week Judge's Choice Awards offers casual upscale service and decor inside the historic and beautiful Old Arcade Building. Pizza (216) focuses on handmade brick oven pizza, craft beer and craft cocktails, as well as full selection of wine. We offer a full evening dinner service and menu featuring small plates, appetizers and salads in addition to our delicious brick oven pizza.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
401 Euclid Ave. • $$
401 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
