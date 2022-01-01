Go
Pizza (216) - winners of the 2015 Cleveland Pizza Fest People's Choice, 2016 Cleveland Magazine Editor’s Choice, and 2017 Downtown Restaurant Week Judge's Choice Awards offers casual upscale service and decor inside the historic and beautiful Old Arcade Building. Pizza (216) focuses on handmade brick oven pizza, craft beer and craft cocktails, as well as full selection of wine. We offer a full evening dinner service and menu featuring small plates, appetizers and salads in addition to our delicious brick oven pizza.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

401 Euclid Ave. • $$

Boneless Wings$10.00
Small The Bianca$10.50
Small Build Your Own$8.00
Caesar Salad$11.00
House Salad$11.00
Chicken Wings$12.00
Large Build Your Own$14.00
Small Margherita$10.75
Large Margherita$21.00
Garlic Knots$9.00
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

401 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
