Pizza 3.14

PIZZA

1313 College Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (358 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks$7.00
Mikes Hot Pepperoni -12 in$19.00
Siracha Ranch
Craft Your Own - 16 in$18.00
Cannoli$3.50
New York White -12 in$19.00
Craft Your Own -12 in$14.00
Garlic Knots$5.00
Margarita - 16 in$23.00
Mikes Hot Pepperoni - 16 in$23.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1313 College Avenue

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 12:15 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:15 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Neighborhood Map

