PIZZA 313

10021 S Yale Ave Ste 108

Popular Items

Signature Wheat(313) - AB$5.25
The Motown
White Sauce, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese
The Cadillac
Red sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
The Henry Ford
Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
The Motor City
Red sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Ground Beef
Mango Cart - AB$6.00
The Big Three
BBQ Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
The Redwing
Buffalo sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Drizzle.
The Aretha Franklin
Red Sauce, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sliced Tomatoes, Feta Cheese
The Smokey Robinson
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Swirl of Smoky Hot BBQ Sauce
Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
