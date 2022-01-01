Go
Pizza 314

Serving up authentic pies, hoagies, pastas, wings and salads. Our products are inspired by 2 generations of quality pizza makers where only the best ingredients make the cut. Come by and enjoy a great handcrafted experience.

526 Camden Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza Dunkers$5.99
Our handcrafted dough stuffed with pepperoni and string cheese. Baked to perfection and served with marinara sauce.
Large (1-3 Topping)$14.99
16 Inch
Ham & Cheese Hoagie$7.99
A generious portion of freshly sliced smoked ham and mozzarella. Topped with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and mayo.
Side Sauce$0.89
Choose one of our signature sauces.
Cheese Sticks$6.99
Our delicious handcrafted dough basted with garlic sauce and stacked with mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Medium (1-3 Topping)$9.99
12 Inch
2-Liter$2.99
Needing more goodness? Get this one!
Personal (1-3 Topping)$5.99
8 Inch
20-Ounce$1.99
Get an ice cold Coke beverage.
8 Breaded Boneless$7.49
Location

Huntington WV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
