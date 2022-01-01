Go
Toast

Pizza 51

Come in and enjoy! Pizza 51 is a casual, family-friendly place, serving pizza, salads, sandwiches, and cold beer! Located in South Plaza, across the street from UMKC campus, we are a favorite for students and neighbors alike!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

5060 Oak St • $$

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO 14"$12.99
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 2-3 adults, based on toppings applied.
Side Salad$3.75
A smaller version of the Garden salad, the side salad is a mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuces, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and house-made seasoned croutons. A good portion for one person before enjoying a main entree. All salads made to order allowing toppings to be withheld upon request.
Garden$4.99
A larger version of the side salad. Large enough to be eaten as an entree alone or shared between 2 people who may be ordering additional items. A mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuces, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella and house-made croutons. All salads made to order allowing toppings to be withheld upon request.
BYO 26"$28.99
Cut into squares for easier handling, feeds roughly 7-8 adults, based upon amount of toppings applied.
Slice Highway$6.45
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
Ranch$0.50
Breadsticks$2.99
3 sticks of seasoned, house-made dough, cut into 6 pieces, served with a side of marina sauce. Top with garlic, mozzarella, or both!
BYO 18"$16.99
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 3-4 adults, based on toppings applied.
Custom 5 Slice$6.45
Any 5 toppings of your choice!
BYO Slice Cheese$4.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5060 Oak St

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urban Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Gaels Public House & Sports

No reviews yet

Eggtc.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nelson-Atkins Dining

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston