Pizza Antica

We combine the centuries-old traditions of Italian cooking with California’s fresh, artisanal ingredients, creating a unique style of pizzeria in a class of its own.

PIZZA

3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.1 (1771 reviews)

Popular Items

Broccoli Pizza$21.00
three cheeses, caramelized onion, pancetta
Potato and Ricotta Gnocchi$18.00
pesto and sun-dried tomato cream
Create Own Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Add your choice of additional toppings.
Meatballs$16.00
three pork meatballs, red sauce,
grana padano, garlic toast
Heirloom Potato Pizza$20.00
caramelized onion, chives, white truffle oil
Margherita Pizza$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Caesar Salad$15.00
grana padano, croutons
Sausage Mushroom Pizza$22.00
portobello mushrooms, roasted onions
Spaghettini$17.00
tomato conserva, garlic, basil
ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd.

Lafayette CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

No reviews yet

We are an organic restaurant and market in Lafayette, California. We connect pure foods with affordable pricing.
Our menu is a reflection of our rich and varied ethnic influences. We offer American, European, Latin American, and Asian dishes, and we also feature a classic, all-day breakfast and brunch!.

Patxi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Marufuku Ramen is one of the Bay Area’s top spots for ramen. Founded in 2017, the restaurant is best known for its hakata-style tonkotsu ramen, which hails from Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture and is typified by a milky pork bone broth and thin, straight noodles. Marufuku boils its soup base for 20 hours and offers its ramen at various spice levels, from zero to “ultra spicy”.
In addition to the classic tonkotsu, the menu also features vegetarian ramen and a deluxe chicken-based version that’s available in limited quantities. Rice bowls are also offered and there’s also a good selection of premium sake and Japanese beers

