Pizza Antica

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

800 Redwood Highway • $$

Avg 4.4 (3240 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatballs$16.00
three pork meatballs, red sauce,
grana padano, garlic toast
Caesar Salad$15.00
grana padano, croutons
Create Own Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Add your choice of additional toppings.
Heirloom Potato Pizza$20.00
caramelized onion, chives, white truffle oil
Spaghettini$17.00
tomato conserva, garlic, basil
ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00
Fried Chicken$25.00
Fried Chicken
broccoli di ciccio, potato puree, spicy honey
Margherita Pizza$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Field Greens Salad$12.00
radish, mint, citrus vinaigrette
Sausage Mushroom Pizza$22.00
portobello mushrooms, roasted onions
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

800 Redwood Highway

Mill Valley CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
