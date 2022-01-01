Go
Pizza Antica

We combine the centuries-old traditions of Italian cooking with California’s fresh, artisanal ingredients, creating a unique style of pizzeria in a class of its own.

PIZZA

334 Santana Row • $$

Avg 4.4 (8620 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato and Ricotta Gnocchi$18.00
pesto and sun-dried tomato cream
Meatballs$16.00
three pork meatballs, red sauce,
grana padano, garlic toast
Create Own Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Add your choice of additional toppings.
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad$15.00
bacon, hard-cooked egg, caramelized onion, croutons, red wine vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$15.00
grana padano, croutons
Margherita Pizza$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Fried Chicken$25.00
Fried Chicken
broccoli di ciccio, potato puree, spicy honey
Sausage Mushroom Pizza$22.00
portobello mushrooms, roasted onions
Spaghettini$17.00
tomato conserva, garlic, basil
ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00
Heirloom Potato Pizza$20.00
caramelized onion, chives, white truffle oil
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

334 Santana Row

San Jose CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

