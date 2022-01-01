Go
Pizza Artista - Greenville

Pizza Artista's unique Signature Pizza offerings combine traditional and chef-inspired flavors that are delicious and will make you wanting more. We take pride in serving fresh ingredients daily. We believe that freshness begins with making our traditional and whole wheat dough from scratch every day. We also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

27 S Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 160

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$9.75
A Neopolitan pizza made with a red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, whole roasted garlic and basil. Delightful!
Artista Pizza$9.75
Our famous Artista pizza features red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef, ham, yellow onions, mushrooms, green bell pepper, and black olives.
Caesar Salad$9.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing.
Classic Veggie Pizza$9.75
A veggie lover's dream! Traditional red sauce, mozzarella cheese, yellow onions, mushrooms, green bell peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes.
Traditionalist Pizza$7.95
Your choice of dough, sauce and any one traditional single topping on this 10" pizza. Extra, deluxe and premium toppings will be an additional charge.
Click Here to Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Pizza
Your 10" masterpiece includes your choice of dough, sauce and cheese and up to 7 traditional toppings. Plus, you can choose a garnish or drizzle to finish it. Extra, deluxe or premium toppings will be an additional charge.
Boucherie Pizza$12.95
Laissez les bon temps rouler! This must-try spicy Cajun specialty features American cheese, Boudin sausage, smoked Cajun sausage, yellow onions, green onions, and a ghost pepper-mozzarella blend.
BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.75
This sweet yet savory classic features a BBQ sauce base topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, purple onion, cilantro and finished with a BBQ drizzle.
Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Calzone$9.99
Choose up to seven traditional toppings (eight with cheese!) to create-your-own calzone masterpiece! Extra, deluxe or supreme topping will be an additional charge.
Fig-N-Awesome Pizza$12.95
Nothing prepares you for the flavor of this unique, chef-inspired pizza that features Brie cheese, provolone cheese, figs, crispy bacon, Tasso ham, Steen's Syrup and more!
This is a must-try combo and could just be your new favorite pizza!
Location

27 S Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 160

Greenville SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

