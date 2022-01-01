Go
Pizza Artista - Groves

Fun, Fast, Fresh, and Friendly! Thank you for you business!
Wednesday Only!!!
2 Calzones for $13.99 plus Tax.
Show this to the Cashier.
Dine in or Call in

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Philly Steak$11.99
American Cheese, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms
Cheesy Bread$6.99
Kids Pizza$6.99
Single, Traditional Topping Pizza - 8"
Classic Cajun$13.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage
Artista$10.49
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives
Garlic Butter$0.75
BBQ Chicken$10.49
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle
CYO$10.49
Create Your Own Pizza Masterpiece with up to eight traditional toppings including cheese.
Traditionalist$7.99
Single, Traditional Topping Pizza.
Marinara$0.75
See full menu

Location

3814 Main Avenue

Groves TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

