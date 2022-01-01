Go
Pizza Artista is a Louisiana-based company, born out of a passion to provide world-class food and hospitality. With a focus on delighting the Guest with our fast and friendly service, we are committed to giving every guest the personal service they deserve while serving up some of the best traditional and cajun-inspired pizzas.
If traditional ingredients aren't enough, we also have available non-traditional ingredients such as these Louisiana Cajun favorites -- andouille, tasso, smoked cajun sausage, boudin, shrimp, crawfish, crab, and more! There are literally thousands of combinations!
Pizza Artista's unique Signature Pizza offerings combine traiditonal and chef-inspired flavors that are mouth-watering. We take pride in serving fresh ingredients daily. We believe that freshness begins with making our traditional and whole wheat dough from scratch every day. We also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

PIZZA • SALADS

5409 Johnston Street • $

Avg 4.6 (1838 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Pizza$6.99
Choose any one, traditional topping! Extra, Deluxe and Premium toppings cost extra.
Deluxe Calzone$9.99
American Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Zesty Blend Applied.
10" Click Here to Create Your Own
BBQ Chicken$10.49
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle
Boucherie$13.99
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend.
Finishes: Steen's Syrup
Traditionalist$8.99
Your Choice of Sauce, Any one Traditional Single Topping. Extra, Deluxe and Premium Toppings cost extra.
Classic Cajun$13.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage
Margherita$9.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
Artista$10.49
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives
Fig-N-Awesome$14.99
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes
Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5409 Johnston Street

Lafayette LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
