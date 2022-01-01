Go
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Pizza Artista

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

420 A West Prein Lake Road

Lake Charles, LA 70601

Popular Items

Soft Drink
Kids Pizza$6.99
Single, Traditional Topping Pizza - 8"
Artista$10.49
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives
Med Veg$10.49
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Yellow Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives
Traditionalist$8.99
Single, Traditional Topping Pizza.
Classic Cajun$13.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage
Boucherie$13.99
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend.
Finishes: Steen's Syrup, Cracklin Crumbs
Fig-N-Awesome$14.99
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes
Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
BBQ Chicken$10.49
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle
CYO$10.49
Create Your Own Pizza Masterpiece with up to eight traditional toppings including cheese.
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

420 A West Prein Lake Road, Lake Charles LA 70601

