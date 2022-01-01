Sunday 6:00 am - 5:59 am

Monday 6:00 am - 5:59 am

Tuesday 6:00 am - 5:59 am

Wednesday 6:00 am - 5:59 am

Thursday 12:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:30 am

Friday 2:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:30 am