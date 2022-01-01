Go
Toast

Pizza & Beer of Richmond

Best damn pizza in Richmond with an outstanding selection of local, regional and international craft beer!

PIZZA

2553 W Cary Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (2600 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Wings (12)$18.00
Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ
Hipster$17.00
Roasted Garlic Puree, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Bacon, Roasted Brussels, Cauliflower, Caramelized Onion, Jalapenos, Spicy Honey
Roasted Wings (6)$11.00
Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ
Plain Cheese$12.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Basic Instinct$13.00
Margherita-Style Pizza with Fresh Tomato Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil
Fried Cauliflower Wings$9.00
Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Bites. Sauces: Signature Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ
**BREADING CONTAINS MILK**
Total Eclipse$14.00
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Basil
Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Design your own pizza from the crust up!
The Jam$15.00
Fig Jam, Mozzarella, Proscuitto, Arugula, Parmesan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2553 W Cary Street

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Social52

No reviews yet

SOCIAL52RVA.COM

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

No reviews yet

A taqueria and tequila bar located in the heart of the fan in Richmond, Virginia.

The Beet Box

No reviews yet

We got the juice!

Instabowl

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston