Pizza Blitz

Citron Restaurant & Bar

Consistently rated one of Baltimore's Best Restaurants, Citron is a refined yet casually elegant dining experience in Baltimore County. Our Contemporary American seasonal menu offers the best from land and sea. Enjoy fresh seafood, steaks, pasta, salads, sushi and desserts along with fine wines, craft cocktails and spirits of your choice. Citron has many upscale yet warm and inviting areas to enjoy great meals and conversation, including dining rooms, bars, fireplaces and al fresco on scenic Quarry Lake. Citron's been named by Baltimore Magazine Food Editors a "Baltimore's Best Restaurant" and Voted by Readers as Best: Fine Dining, Fancy Bar, Al Fresco, Chef (runner up), Cocktails, Steak, and Server. Plus OpenTable Diners' Choice Awards. It is our pleasure to serve you.

