Pizza BOGO - Barberton
World gourmet pizzas + fresh fried chicken
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
1378 Wooster Rd W • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1378 Wooster Rd W
Barberton OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ignite Brewing Company
Making Beer Make A Difference
It all started with curiosity around community & craft – how can we create a better community & a better beer. Enjoy Ignite's high quality craft beer with your family & friends in our taproom & everywhere we distribute.
Making Beer Make A Difference
It all started with curiosity around community & craft – how can we create a better community & a better beer. Enjoy Ignite's high quality craft beer with your family & friends in our taproom & everywhere we distribute.
Ignite Brewing Company offers a wide selection focusing on quality, great taste and original recipes made from fresh ingredients. Our most important ingredient? Curiosity. We love to explore, experiment, and experience new creations and share them with you!
Crafted Eats at Ignite
Eat. Drink. Chill.
The Pregame Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
El Tule Mexican Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!