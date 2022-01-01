Go
Pizza Booyah

UNLIMITED TOPPINGS

37111 Euclid Avenue

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA XL$16.00
FREE UNLIMITED TOPPINGS
9- HAWAIIAN PIZZA
BACON HAM PINEAPPLE ON TRADITIONAL PIZZA SAUCE
1- CLASSIC MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
PEPPERONI SAUSAGE BACON HAM MEATBALLS ON TRADITIONAL SAUCE
HALF SHEET PIZZA$12.00
16- TURKEY SUB XL$13.50
TURKEY BREAST SERVED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO ONION PEPPERS CHEESE AND BOB SAUCE
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
FREE UNLIMITED TOPPINGS
8- VEGGIE PIZZA
TOMATOES MUSHROOMS GREEN PEPPERS ONIONS BLACK OLIVES MILD PEPPER RINGS
2- SUPER DELUXE PIZZA
PEPPERONI SAUSAGE MUSHROOM BLACK OLIVES ONION MILD PEPPER RINGS ON TRADITIONAL SAUCE
FULL SHEET PIZZA$20.00
13- CLUB SUB XL$13.50
TURKEY BREAST HAM AND BACON SERVED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO ONION PEPPERS CHEESE AND BOB SAUCE
37111 Euclid Avenue

Willoughby OH

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
