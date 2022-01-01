Go
Toast

Pizza Box - Portsmouth

Eclectic pizza kitchen in historic Port Norfolk.

2616 Detroit Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Your Way - 12"$14.00
Select as many toppings as you like, Mozzarella included unless requested.
Primavera$20.00
Mushrooms, Peppers, Black Olives, Onion, Artichokes
Large Your Way - 16"$17.00
Select as many toppings as you like. Mozzarella included unless requested.
Large Pepperoni Friday Night Special$15.99
Friday Night Only, Pepperoni Only, No Add-Ons, No Exchanges
Tiramisu - so good!$5.00
Tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa.
Hannah Suprema$21.00
Sausage Pepperoni, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives
Meer's Meat Lovers$21.00
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni
Two 12" One-Topping Pizzas for $20$20.00
Garlic Knots$7.00
Hand Tied dough glazed with Garlic and olive oil. Served with a side of Rosa sauce
Cheesy Bread Sticks$9.00
Our Handmade dough topped with mozzarella and herbs served with a side of our Rosa sauce
See full menu

Location

2616 Detroit Street

Portsmouth VA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Twisted Pig

No reviews yet

Located in Historic Port Norfolk in Portsmouth, the Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse serves Award Winning BBQ in a Casual Dining Setting. We offer a Full Bar including your Favorite Spirits, Craft Beer and Wine. Nightly Entertainment. Take Out and Curbside Service available.

The Bakehouse At Chelsea

No reviews yet

A neighborhood, artisan bakery and wood-fired pizzeria. Utilizing local, organic, and premium quality products we strive to offer our community top quality products with top quality service!

Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP

No reviews yet

We use all natural, organic ingredients to customize your personal pizza.

Cure Coffee - NFK

No reviews yet

We believe that a coffee shop is a place where relationships are built, friendships flourish, and creativity can thrive. We work to ensure that our staff has a working environment that feels exciting and enjoyable to be in, which, in turn harbors a positive experience for each customer. We hope that each person who walks through our doors feels as though they are a part of our family and can enjoy bringing their loved ones along as well.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston