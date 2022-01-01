Pizza Box - Portsmouth
Eclectic pizza kitchen in historic Port Norfolk.
2616 Detroit Street
Popular Items
Location
2616 Detroit Street
Portsmouth VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Twisted Pig
Located in Historic Port Norfolk in Portsmouth, the Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse serves Award Winning BBQ in a Casual Dining Setting. We offer a Full Bar including your Favorite Spirits, Craft Beer and Wine. Nightly Entertainment. Take Out and Curbside Service available.
The Bakehouse At Chelsea
A neighborhood, artisan bakery and wood-fired pizzeria. Utilizing local, organic, and premium quality products we strive to offer our community top quality products with top quality service!
Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP
We use all natural, organic ingredients to customize your personal pizza.
Cure Coffee - NFK
We believe that a coffee shop is a place where relationships are built, friendships flourish, and creativity can thrive. We work to ensure that our staff has a working environment that feels exciting and enjoyable to be in, which, in turn harbors a positive experience for each customer. We hope that each person who walks through our doors feels as though they are a part of our family and can enjoy bringing their loved ones along as well.