Pizza Bros

Neighborhood pizzeria with local beer

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

501 Cherokee Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.50
Our specialty cheese bread made with our own roasted garlic spread and melty mozzarella
Greek Salad$7.00
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta
The Yeti$23.00
Alfredo, House Meatballs, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Ricotta, Honey Drizzle
The Goods$7.00
Spinach, fresh apple, toasted walnuts, feta cheese, and house-made honey vinaigrette dressing.
10 Wings$14.00
Our wings are juicy and fried to perfection. Try one of our house made sauces!
Doughboiz$5.00
Little puffy bread bites tossed in garlic oil and sprinkled with parmesan. Served with your two favorite sauces.
Cinnaboiz$6.00
These irresistible bite-sized doughnut pieces are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with icing.
House Salad$6.50
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, cheddar, croutons, and ranch dressing.
Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
(16") Choose a sauce base and toppings. All pizzas come with mozzarella.
New Yorker$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, House Italian Sausage, Parmesan, Oregano
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

501 Cherokee Blvd

Chattanooga TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

