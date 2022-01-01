Go
Pizza by Elizabeth

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

3801 Kennett Pike • $$

Avg 4.6 (1168 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini McGovern$11.50
Original tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni
New CYO Reg$11.00
Breadstick Order (Online)$9.00
6 mini breadsticks with 3 dipping sauces
Reg Boop$16.25
Chopped tomatoes or chunky tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and bals vg
Reg McGovern$16.25
Original tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Reg Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, parmesan, homemade croutons
Reg Barrett$13.00
Original or chunky tomato sauce and mozzarella
Reg Field Greens$10.00
Field greens, sweet curried pecans
Cream of Tomato$7.75
Mini Barrett$9.50
Original or chunky tomato sauce, mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3801 Kennett Pike

wilmington DE

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
