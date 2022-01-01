&pizza
Open today 6:00 AM - 5:59 AM
No reviews yet
200 Stovall Street
Alexandria, VA 22332
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
Location
200 Stovall Street, Alexandria VA 22332
Nearby restaurants
Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza
At Delia’s, we offer creative, elevated food in a relaxed neighborhood setting. Our seasonal menu utilizes local farms and includes brick oven pizza, house made pastas, and Greek and Italian dishes made from scratch with an American twist. Serving Lunch & Dinner We offer seasonal craft cocktails, an expertly-curated wine list, and an extensive range of craft and local beers! Happy Hour is 7 days week at our cozy bar and our extensive large patio
Lost Boy Cider
Craft cider, for explorers, by explorers.
PLNT Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Whiskey & Oyster
Fresh Oysters, Awesome Seafood & Great Cocktails. Taco Tuesday, Whiskey Wednesday!