Go
Toast

Pizza Central

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

110 central Ave S • $$

Avg 4.3 (158 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery

Location

110 central Ave S

Milaca MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MLHS Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Pawz

No reviews yet

At Café Pawz, the North Woods is the backdrop as you're surrounded with enticing aromas of made-from-scratch bakery treats and fresh-brewed Caribou Coffee. We'll taunt your taste buds with scrumptious burgers, garden fresh salads, wraps, flatbread pizza, deli sandwiches, panini and gourmet soups. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, we feature several “healthy choice” options. In addition to the fantastic food and beverages, we also entertain you with big screen TVs and free Wi-Fi. We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and we look forward to seeing you soon!

Pizza Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Von's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston