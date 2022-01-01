Pizza Central
PIZZA
110 central Ave S • $$
110 central Ave S
Milaca MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
MLHS Cafe
Cafe Pawz
At Café Pawz, the North Woods is the backdrop as you're surrounded with enticing aromas of made-from-scratch bakery treats and fresh-brewed Caribou Coffee. We'll taunt your taste buds with scrumptious burgers, garden fresh salads, wraps, flatbread pizza, deli sandwiches, panini and gourmet soups. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, we feature several “healthy choice” options. In addition to the fantastic food and beverages, we also entertain you with big screen TVs and free Wi-Fi. We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and we look forward to seeing you soon!
Pizza Depot
Von's Cafe
