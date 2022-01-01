Go
Toast

&pizza

Come in and enjoy!

3201 Saint Paul Street

No reviews yet

Location

3201 Saint Paul Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Döner Brös

No reviews yet

Authentic döner kebab!

HomeSlyce

No reviews yet

WE DO DELIVERY & CARRYOUT
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood. All locations offer table service, carry-out and delivery.

THB Bagelry & Deli

No reviews yet

Maryland Made. Locally Loved.

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston