Pizza Club
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS
17 Outwater Ln • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
17 Outwater Ln
Garfield NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Hive - Bar & Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave
Aiming high everyday, with our food, drinks, our teams and our guests!!!