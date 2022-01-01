Go
Toast

Pizza Club

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

17 Outwater Ln • $

Avg 4.9 (520 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$8.25
Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders with a side of honey mustard
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.75
Grilled Chicken, Celery, Onions, Carrots, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes
Cauliflower Crust Pizza$14.95
The size of our signature cauliflower crust is now larger! We've increased the size from 10 inches to 12 inches! So instead of 4 slices, it will now be 6!
Zeppoles$3.25
Crispy on the outside, yet light and fluffy on the inside. These mini Italian donut holes will become your new fave.
Tossed Salad$5.50
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Red Onions & Green Peppers
Create-Your-Own Wrap$9.75
Cheese Pizza$10.50
Cheese Calzone$9.95
Chicken Parm Hero$11.95
Beef Pattie$4.25
A savory, flavorful, mild ground beef pattie wrapped in flaky layers of our signature golden crust
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17 Outwater Ln

Garfield NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
