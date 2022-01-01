Go
Toast

Pizza Collective

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

2060 Broadway • $

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEESY LOVER$11.00
PESTO GENOVESE$11.00
Poland Spring - Bottle 16.9oz$2.00
Meatballs Side$9.00
Chicken Parm Side$12.00
MEATBALLSTARTS$11.00
Take & Bake$21.00
Marinara Sauce$1.00
Spicy Honey$1.00
Calabrese
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Home-made Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Soppressata.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2060 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Friedman's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parm UWS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North Miznon

No reviews yet

North is Chef Eyal Shani's newest restaurant, specializing in highlighting the flavors of Israeli cuisine in its simplest form. Our kitchen prepares everything in-house and our menu changes daily to reflect what's fresh & new each day. The menu features fresh, seasonal vegetable small plates paired with larger fish and meat dishes designed to share. We combine the vibes of Tel Aviv with the flavors of Israel to introduce you to the North experience on the Upper West Side.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston