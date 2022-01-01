Pizza Domo
Pizzeria on Central Avenue that prides itself on using the highest quality ingredients to dish up pizza, pasta, heros, and more.
1 South Central Avenue
Location
1 South Central Avenue
Hartsdale NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ava Ava RBL Latin Fusion
Come in and enjoy!
King’z Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
The Hot Spot BBQ & Grill
Fast casual burger and sandwich spot. Come in and enjoy!
Queens Bully
BBQ GASTROPUB serving Queen's best barbecue and the unique flavors that represent the vibrancy of Queens - the World's Borough