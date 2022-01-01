PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
SICILY, HUH? IT’S THE STYLE OF PIZZA YOU DIDN’T KNOW YOU WERE MISSING. CRUST AS FLUFFY AS IT IS CRUNCHY. SAUCE THAT SLAPS BUT IN THE FRIENDLIEST POSSIBLE WAY.
1039 North Western Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
