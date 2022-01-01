Go
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA

SICILY, HUH? IT’S THE STYLE OF PIZZA YOU DIDN’T KNOW YOU WERE MISSING. CRUST AS FLUFFY AS IT IS CRUNCHY. SAUCE THAT SLAPS BUT IN THE FRIENDLIEST POSSIBLE WAY.

1039 North Western Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SAUSAGE$32.00
SAUSAGE, GIARDINIERA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, RED SAUCE
WEEKLY SPECIAL$32.00
THIS WEEK'S SPECIAL IS A COLLAB WITH OUR FRIENDS AT THE GARFIELD CONSERVATORY!!!
WOOD EAR, CARROT, WILTED KALE, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
DINNER FOR 2$27.00
PICK YOUR 4 FAVORITE SLICES AND A SALAD AND WE WILL THROW IN BREADSTICKS WITH RED SAUCE ON US.
BREADSTICKS W/ VEGAN CHEESE$5.00
SALTED FUDGE BROWNIE$3.00
FROM OUR FRIENDS AT GOOD AMBLER
THE OTHER SIDE SALAD$5.00
KALE, GRAPES, WHITE BALSAMIC, AND CHÈVRE
BURRATA slice$4.00
BURRATA, RED SAUCE, PARMESAN, BASIL (VEGETARIAN)
HANGOVER CAESAR SIDE SALAD$5.00
LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, WHITE ANCHOVY CAESAR, CHEWY CROUTONS, AND AGED PARMESAN
PEPPERONI & BASIL$33.00
EZZO'S PEPPERONI, BURRATA, RED SAUCE AND BASIL
PEPPERONI & BASIL slice$4.25
EZZO'S PEPPERONI, BURRATA, RED SAUCE AND BASIL
Location

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

