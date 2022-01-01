Pizza Gallery & Grill

Go
Along time ago, in a galaxy far, far away….
just kidding it was really only the late 80’s. Starting a story is always the hardest part, so now that we’ve got that out of the way, we’d like to tell you about how our mash up of art gallery and gourmet pizza restaurant came to be. Take one part artistic family, topped with years of slinging pies in the corporate pizza game, layer on a hearty work ethic and finish it all with an entrepreneurial awakening and you’ve got the recipe for a fresh and original change in the pizza landscape.

2250 Town Center Ave

Popular Items

Botticelli Hawaiian
original crust, teriyaki sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella
Fried Cheese Curds$8.00
fried cheese curds
14" Pizza : Build Your Own$14.00
Choose your crust, sauce and cheese then get creative with over 50 toppings! All pizzas are default to Original crust, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, vine ripe tomatoes, Bermuda onions, cucumbers, carrots and sprouts.
8" Pizza : Build Your Own$7.00
Choose your crust, sauce and cheese then get creative with over 50 toppings! All pizzas are default to Original crust, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Italian Meat Lover$15.00
ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ricotta, mozzarella
World Famous Garlic Knots$7.00
includes any dipping sauce
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in creamy caesar dressing then topped with parmesan cheese and croutons
Legendary Gallery Wings$14.00
Premium chicken wings fried or baked, until golden brown in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch and celery sticks. *20 minute cook time for Baked wings*
Location

Viera FL

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
