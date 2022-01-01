Go
Pizza Head

Straightforward spot offering large pies & punk rock jukebox jams in a low-key setting.
Pizza Head is all vegetarian with vegan options.
***Note: Pizza Head uses SOY, CASHEWS (TREE NUTS), DAIRY and WHEAT GLUTEN products. Please be aware***
3196 S Grand Blvd

Popular Items

Vegan Ranch from Behive, 2 oz$0.75
Vegan Kale Caesar Salad$6.95
Kale, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Raw Unsalted Sunflower Seeds*, Raw Unsalted Pumpkin Seeds*, and Violife Parmesan Shreds. Your choice of dressing: Cashew Caesaranch (blend of Housemade Cashew Cheese and Ranch), Housemade Balsamic Vinaigrette, or Ranch (all Vegan)
*seeds processed in a facility that handles tree nuts
Vegan Meat Lovers Pie$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Choice of House Made Cashew Cheese or Vegan Mozz Shred from Violife, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Bacon. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil. (All meats are plant based.)
Soda$1.25
Canned, various flavors
Vegan Utopian Dream Veggie Pie$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Choice of House Made Cashew Cheese or Vegan Mozz Shred from Violife, Artichoke, Spinach, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Onion, & Garlic. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil.
Build Your Own Pie (Vegan or Dairy)$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Choice of Dairy Mozzarella, Vegan House Made Cashew Cheese, or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds from Violife. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil. (Toppings extra.)
Spinach & Artichoke White Pie (Vegan or Dairy)$22.00
Choice of Dairy Mozzarella or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds from Violife, Artichoke, Spinach, & Garlic. Topped with Olive Oil & Black Pepper.
*White Pies do not have sauce*
Location

3196 S Grand Blvd

Saint Louis MO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
