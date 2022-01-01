Go
Pizza Heaven Bistro

If you love food, then Pizza Heaven Bistro is your kind of place. With a wide array of pizzas and dishes, you'll have no choice but to fall in love. Food is our passion and no matter what your dietary choices or needs are Pizza Heaven Bistro will cater to you. Check out our Vegan and Gluten Free Menus!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

5150 N 7th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)

Popular Items

Calzone$13.50
14" Pizza Large$14.50
16" Pizza Extra Large$16.50
VEGAN Mozz Sticks$11.99
Vegan Greek Salad$12.50
10 Wings$16.50
Dressing$0.75
16" Works Extra Large$25.50
Vegan Ranch$1.25
12" Build A Pizza Med$12.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5150 N 7th St

Phoenix AZ

Sunday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
