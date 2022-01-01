Go
Pizza House BOH/Takeout

Come in and enjoy!

618 Church Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bread Stix (Original)$13.75
Homemade bread twisted & baked to perfection. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
12" Medium Pizza$17.95
8 Slices. Pick your favorite toppings & enjoy!
14" Large Pizza$20.95
10 Slices. Pick your favorite toppings & enjoy!
Lunch Pizza$13.95
4 slice personal pizza with upto 3 toppings. Your choice of soup or side salad & a soft drink.
SHAKES & MALTS
If you haven't heard they're the best! 18+ flavors to choose from...
ORIGINAL CHIPATI$14.95
Whole wheat pita stuffed with salad greens, green pepper, sweet red pepper, mushrooms, tomato & mozzarella, sauce on the side.
7" Personal Pizza$8.99
4 Slices. Pick your favorite toppings & enjoy!
10" Small Pizza$14.95
6 Slices. Pick your favorite toppings & enjoy!
14" Large Pizza$20.95
10 Slices. Pick your favorite toppings & enjoy!
Feta Bread$12.00
Our same tasty bread stix sprinkled with fresh feta cheese & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan
Location

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 am
